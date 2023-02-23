Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.99. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

