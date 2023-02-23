Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $233.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.70. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

