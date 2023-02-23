Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $233.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

