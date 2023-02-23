Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

