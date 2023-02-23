Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

