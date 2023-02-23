Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,254,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $2,839,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

