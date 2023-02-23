Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.78 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.