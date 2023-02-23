Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 324.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $6,430,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 82.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 118,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,367,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 937.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $221,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $842.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $823.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

