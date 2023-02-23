Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $476.29 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.01 and a 200-day moving average of $403.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

