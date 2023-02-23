Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,254,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,295,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

