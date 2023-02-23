Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

