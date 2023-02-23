Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $330.03 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

