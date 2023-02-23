Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of FSLY opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,368. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

