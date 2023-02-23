FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

