Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.40

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 471414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
