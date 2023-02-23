Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.40

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 471414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 14.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.