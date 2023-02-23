Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.30-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,904. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 50.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.