Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.97% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.60 EPS.
Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %
Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,786. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
