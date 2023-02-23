Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. 1,201,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,757. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
