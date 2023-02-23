Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. 1,201,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,757. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.78.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

