Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Shares of EXPD traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $107.27. 184,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

