Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Exact Sciences Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85.
In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,037.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
