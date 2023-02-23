Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $79.85.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

