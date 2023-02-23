Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $31.58

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.58, but opened at $34.41. Evolent Health shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 407,592 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -235.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

