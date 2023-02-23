Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

NYSE:EVH opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.52 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

