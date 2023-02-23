EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 2,769.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,825 shares during the period. EVO Payments comprises about 1.0% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 2.77% of EVO Payments worth $47,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $19,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 212.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 296,670 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 143,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

