EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Raised to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
EVERTEC Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.
