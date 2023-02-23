Everscale Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.04 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Everscale has a market capitalization of $192.04 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everscale has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,736,389,953 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

