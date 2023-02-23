Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.73 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

