Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.25 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $7.58 or 0.00031572 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

