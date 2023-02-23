Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $185.74 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.28 or 0.00092484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,092.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00395979 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013828 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.45 or 0.00636910 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00580642 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00179433 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00196204 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,545,148 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
