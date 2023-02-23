Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Escalade Stock Performance

Escalade stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

About Escalade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

