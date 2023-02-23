Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Escalade Stock Performance
Escalade stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.
About Escalade
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
