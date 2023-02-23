ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells $93,032.38 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. 362,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in ESAB by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 24.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 578,482 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

