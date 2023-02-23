Ergoteles LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 202,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.41% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
