Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

