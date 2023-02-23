Ergoteles LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 52,312 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 127.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 954,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 70.0% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 0.3 %

UAA stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.