Ergoteles LLC Acquires 15,173 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 460.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $231.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

