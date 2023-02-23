Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $878,702.07 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $117.08 million and $878,702.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00007377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00092200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00631419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00580446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00180376 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,248,907 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.