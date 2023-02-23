Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.41. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 52,943 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

