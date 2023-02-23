ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $200.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00216941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.20 or 1.00034808 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00928502 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $254.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.