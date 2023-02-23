Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

