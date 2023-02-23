Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 23rd (ACVA, ADV, AGFMF, AGR, AIRC, AIXA, ALLE, ALV, AMK, AMWL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 23rd:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €19.00 ($20.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $123.00 to $128.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €245.00 ($260.64) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $6.00 to $4.75.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $18.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $179.00 to $188.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $182.00 to $185.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $181.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.50 ($54.79) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 590 ($7.11) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $378.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $131.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $260.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €33.30 ($35.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.50 ($33.51) target price by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.60 ($25.11) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($30.85) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.50 ($31.38) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($42.55) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $90.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $85.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $48.00 to $46.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $40.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $572.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $246.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $161.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $153.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price raised by Stephens from $38.00 to $41.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.91) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.00 ($26.60) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($29.26) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $58.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $1.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.15 to C$1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $53.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €61.30 ($65.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €54.00 ($57.45) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €39.00 ($41.49) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $59.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €26.00 ($27.66) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by SVB Securities from $34.00 to $27.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $5.00 to $8.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €74.00 ($78.72) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €53.00 ($56.38) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $178.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €147.00 ($156.38) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($128.72) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $176.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $256.00 to $240.00.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $348.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €321.00 ($341.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €375.00 ($398.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €355.00 ($377.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €340.00 ($361.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €344.00 ($365.96) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €290.00 ($308.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $120.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $44.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $216.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $275.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $238.00 to $266.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $240.00 to $260.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $245.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $300.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.72) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $91.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €8.00 ($8.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $251.00 to $220.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $49.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $8.00 to $6.10. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.25.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($95.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($143.62) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($127.66) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €71.00 ($75.53) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $320.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $178.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $27.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $225.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €175.00 ($186.17) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $3.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$3.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $75.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $74.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $71.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $36.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $69.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $67.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $44.00 to $50.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $40.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $295.00 to $285.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $320.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $22.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $220.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $162.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Stephens from $173.00 to $200.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $205.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $200.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $163.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $103.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €46.00 ($48.94) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $313.00 to $311.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

