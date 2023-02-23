Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fluor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in Fluor by 100.6% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

