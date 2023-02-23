Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 39.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

