Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

