Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,956 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 274,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,302 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

