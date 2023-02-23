Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

