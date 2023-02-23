Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bridge Investment Group worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.10 million. Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

