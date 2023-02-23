Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Lessened by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

