EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 1.6%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 27,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.85 to C$0.70 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.
