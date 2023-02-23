EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 1.6%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 27,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 56,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EnWave from C$0.85 to C$0.70 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

EnWave Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave ( CVE:ENW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.83 million. EnWave had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnWave Co. will post 0.0019216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Featured Articles

