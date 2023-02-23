Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves Sells 8,073 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.90. 2,179,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

