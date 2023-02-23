Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enovix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4,930,927 shares.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Stock Up 13.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.06.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
